Contrasting Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) and MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB)

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) and MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.6% of Inspired Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.3% of MongoDB shares are held by institutional investors. 20.7% of Inspired Entertainment shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.3% of MongoDB shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Inspired Entertainment and MongoDB, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inspired Entertainment 0 0 3 0 3.00 MongoDB 0 4 9 0 2.69

Inspired Entertainment currently has a consensus price target of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 28.01%. MongoDB has a consensus price target of $298.67, suggesting a potential downside of 18.26%. Given Inspired Entertainment’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Inspired Entertainment is more favorable than MongoDB.

Risk and Volatility

Inspired Entertainment has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MongoDB has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Inspired Entertainment and MongoDB’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inspired Entertainment $153.40 million 1.01 -$37.00 million ($1.63) -4.12 MongoDB $421.72 million 52.19 -$175.52 million ($2.36) -154.75

Inspired Entertainment has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MongoDB. MongoDB is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Inspired Entertainment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Inspired Entertainment and MongoDB’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inspired Entertainment -27.98% N/A -15.39% MongoDB -46.73% -343.82% -13.80%

Summary

Inspired Entertainment beats MongoDB on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Inspired Entertainment Company Profile

Inspired Entertainment, Inc., a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies virtual sports and server based gaming (SBG) products to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. The company operates through three segments: SBG, Virtual Sports, and Acquired Businesses. It designs, develops, markets, and distributes a portfolio of games through its digital network architecture for licensed betting offices, casinos, gaming hall operators, bingo operators, and regulated operators of lotteries, as well as government-affiliated operators. The company also designs, develops, markets, and distributes ultra-high-definition games that create an always-on sports wagering experience for virtual sports retail and digital operators. In addition, it offers SBG and virtual sports content through its remote gaming servers. Further, the company operates analog gaming and amusement machines for pubs, adult gaming centers, motorway service stations, and holiday resorts. Inspired Entertainment, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc. operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB. It also provides professional services, such as consulting and training. The company was formerly known as 10gen, Inc. and changed its name to MongoDB, Inc. in August 2013. MongoDB, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

