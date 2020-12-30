Conversion Labs (NASDAQ:CVLB) Shares Gap Down to $7.84

Conversion Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLB)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.84, but opened at $7.48. Conversion Labs shares last traded at $7.48, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $148.62 million, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.46.

Conversion Labs (NASDAQ:CVLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.01 million during the quarter.

Conversion Labs, Inc engages in the manufacturing, distribution, and sale of natural immune support products containing proprietary yeast beta glucans. Its products are oral intake tablets and topical creams, and gels for skin application. It operates through the Finished Cosmetic Products and Nutraceutical and Cosmetic Additives segments.

