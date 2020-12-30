Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CSOD. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.91.

CSOD stock opened at $43.96 on Monday. Cornerstone OnDemand has a 12 month low of $22.22 and a 12 month high of $64.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -86.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.39.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.30. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 51.19%. The company had revenue of $199.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cornerstone OnDemand will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,057,748 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $233,586,000 after purchasing an additional 232,901 shares during the last quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC raised its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 3.5% during the third quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 4,205,650 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $152,917,000 after purchasing an additional 141,800 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 34.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,034,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,632,000 after purchasing an additional 264,217 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 78.9% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 880,038 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,934,000 after purchasing an additional 388,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 74.8% during the third quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 857,166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,167,000 after purchasing an additional 366,850 shares in the last quarter. 75.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cornerstone OnDemand Company Profile

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise people development solution comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

