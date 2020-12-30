Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CSOD. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.91.
CSOD stock opened at $43.96 on Monday. Cornerstone OnDemand has a 12 month low of $22.22 and a 12 month high of $64.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -86.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.39.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,057,748 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $233,586,000 after purchasing an additional 232,901 shares during the last quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC raised its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 3.5% during the third quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 4,205,650 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $152,917,000 after purchasing an additional 141,800 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 34.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,034,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,632,000 after purchasing an additional 264,217 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 78.9% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 880,038 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,934,000 after purchasing an additional 388,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 74.8% during the third quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 857,166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,167,000 after purchasing an additional 366,850 shares in the last quarter. 75.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Cornerstone OnDemand Company Profile
Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise people development solution comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.
