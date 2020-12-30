Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) CEO Buys $14,954.72 in Stock

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) CEO Stephen E. Budorick bought 586 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.52 per share, for a total transaction of $14,954.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,846,476.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Corporate Office Properties Trust stock opened at $25.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $15.23 and a 52-week high of $30.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.65, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.81). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 3.49% and a net margin of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $154.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 54.19%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub cut Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Corporate Office Properties Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

See Also: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.