Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Trading 7.2% Higher

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR)’s stock price traded up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $40.40 and last traded at $38.96. 3,726,553 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 2,902,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.35.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $30.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Corsair Gaming in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Corsair Gaming from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen cut Corsair Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.80.

Get Corsair Gaming alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $457.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.19 million. The company’s revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Anup Bagaria sold 1,135,375 shares of Corsair Gaming stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $19,301,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corsair Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Corsair Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth about $283,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corsair Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth about $503,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Corsair Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth about $607,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Corsair Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,608,000. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRSR)

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, studio accessories, and others.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Corsair Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corsair Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.