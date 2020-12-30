CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Trading Up 7.9%

Posted by on Dec 30th, 2020

CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH)’s stock price was up 7.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.56 and last traded at $2.47. Approximately 282,568 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 378,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.29.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.19 and its 200 day moving average is $1.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.63.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The business had revenue of $4.45 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CPS Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CPS Technologies in the third quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CPS Technologies in the third quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

About CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH)

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. Its products are used in applications that involve energy use or energy generation. The company primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; baseplates and housings for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications, as well as in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in internet switches and routers.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for CPS Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPS Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit