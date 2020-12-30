CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Trading Up 7.9%

CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH)’s stock price was up 7.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.56 and last traded at $2.47. Approximately 282,568 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 378,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.29.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.19 and its 200 day moving average is $1.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.63.

Get CPS Technologies alerts:

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The business had revenue of $4.45 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CPS Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CPS Technologies in the third quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CPS Technologies in the third quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

About CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH)

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. Its products are used in applications that involve energy use or energy generation. The company primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; baseplates and housings for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications, as well as in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in internet switches and routers.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for CPS Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPS Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.