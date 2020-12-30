Credits (CS) 1-Day Volume Reaches $65,971.00

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. Over the last seven days, Credits has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar. One Credits token can currently be purchased for $0.0167 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Credits has a total market capitalization of $4.18 million and $65,971.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00009271 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001344 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000096 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Credits Token Profile

CS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 tokens. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Credits is credits.com/en . Credits’ official message board is credits.com/en/Home/News

Buying and Selling Credits

Credits can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

