CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Downgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

CRSP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $120.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $91.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CRISPR Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.79.

Shares of CRSP opened at $157.83 on Wednesday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $32.30 and a fifty-two week high of $181.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of -48.41 and a beta of 2.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $133.72 and its 200-day moving average is $98.84.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.14). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a negative net margin of 273.10%. The business had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. CRISPR Therapeutics’s revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -4.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 171,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.53, for a total value of $26,425,248.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,281,335.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Tony W. Ho sold 23,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.23, for a total transaction of $3,514,515.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 355,203 shares of company stock worth $51,155,283. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. It develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

