Critical Contrast: Mace Security International (OTCMKTS:MACE) & Cyclo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CTDH)

Mace Security International (OTCMKTS:MACE) and Cyclo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CTDH) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mace Security International and Cyclo Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mace Security International $9.98 million 2.47 -$60,000.00 N/A N/A Cyclo Therapeutics $1.01 million 730.42 -$7.53 million N/A N/A

Mace Security International has higher revenue and earnings than Cyclo Therapeutics.

Volatility and Risk

Mace Security International has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cyclo Therapeutics has a beta of -0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 189% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.6% of Mace Security International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Cyclo Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of Mace Security International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 31.9% of Cyclo Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Mace Security International and Cyclo Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mace Security International N/A N/A N/A Cyclo Therapeutics -903.35% -4,537.83% -278.21%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Mace Security International and Cyclo Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mace Security International 0 0 0 0 N/A Cyclo Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Mace Security International beats Cyclo Therapeutics on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mace Security International

Mace Security International, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells personal defense and security products to retailers, distributors, and individual consumers worldwide. The company offers pepper sprays, gels, and guns, as well as animal deterrent sprays; personal alarms; stun guns; and combo kits under the Mace, Tornado, and Vigilant brands. It also provides aerosol defense sprays for law enforcement and security professionals under the Take Down brand. The company distributes and supports its branded products and services through mass market retailers, wholesale distributors, independent dealers, e-commerce channels, and installation service providers. Mace Security International, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

About Cyclo Therapeutics

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Trappsol Cyclo, an orphan drug for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Type C disease. The company also sells cyclodextrins and related products to the pharmaceutical, nutritional, and other industries, primarily for use in diagnostics and specialty drugs. It has a collaboration with the Chattanooga Center for Neurologic Research. The company was formerly known as CTD Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. in October 2019. Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Gainesville, Florida.

