Crown (CRW) Price Reaches $0.0844 on Major Exchanges

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 30th. Crown has a total market capitalization of $2.21 million and $18,968.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Crown has traded up 44.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Crown coin can now be purchased for $0.0844 or 0.00000293 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28,771.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $354.77 or 0.01233036 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00056024 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.34 or 0.00251417 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00004208 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 29.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Crown Coin Profile

CRW is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 26,236,162 coins. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Crown is medium.com/crownplatform . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Crown is crownplatform.com

Buying and Selling Crown

Crown can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crown should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crown using one of the exchanges listed above.

