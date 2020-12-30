Crown (NYSE:CCK) Hits New 1-Year High at $100.41

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $100.41 and last traded at $99.76, with a volume of 10263 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $98.18.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CCK. Zacks Investment Research cut Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Crown from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Crown from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Crown from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Crown from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Crown currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.92.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.51 and its 200 day moving average is $80.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.13.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Crown had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 33.90%. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. Research analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP David A. Beaver sold 800 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.56, for a total transaction of $70,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,859.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Fearon bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.17 per share, with a total value of $88,170.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,762.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis acquired a new position in Crown during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,779,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Crown in the third quarter worth $11,093,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Crown during the third quarter worth $813,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Crown by 18.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 213,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,351,000 after acquiring an additional 32,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Crown by 3.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,820,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,332,000 after acquiring an additional 226,806 shares in the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Company Profile (NYSE:CCK)

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

