Cryptocean Price Reaches $0.57 on Exchanges (CRON)

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. Cryptocean has a total market capitalization of $4.68 million and approximately $2,171.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cryptocean has traded 24.9% lower against the US dollar. One Cryptocean coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.57 or 0.00001982 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsbit, P2PB2B and Exrates.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00038842 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00005396 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003486 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.24 or 0.00289304 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00015013 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003476 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00025808 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $554.74 or 0.01927935 BTC.

Cryptocean Coin Profile

Cryptocean is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 19,121,025 coins and its circulating supply is 8,198,927 coins. The official website for Cryptocean is cryptocean.io . Cryptocean’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Cryptocean Coin Trading

Cryptocean can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsbit, Exrates and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptocean should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptocean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

