Crypton Price Tops $0.12 (CRP)

Crypton (CURRENCY:CRP) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. During the last seven days, Crypton has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar. One Crypton coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000431 BTC on major exchanges. Crypton has a market capitalization of $363,598.09 and $9.00 worth of Crypton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Crypton alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003521 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00025873 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.54 or 0.00132206 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00039575 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003522 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.37 or 0.00582364 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.30 or 0.00155993 BTC.

KnoxFS (KFX) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypton Profile

Crypton is a coin. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2017. Crypton’s total supply is 2,970,809 coins. Crypton’s official website is u.is . Crypton’s official Twitter account is @cranepay_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Crypton Coin Trading

Crypton can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crypton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.