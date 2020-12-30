Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 218,400 Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) by 769.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 246,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218,400 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 558.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 10,933 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 7,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 131.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,819 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HLX shares. ValuEngine upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

NYSE HLX opened at $4.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $618.66 million, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 3.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.51. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $9.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $193.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

Further Reading: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.