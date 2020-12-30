Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $581,000 Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 51,051 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 10,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 56,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 15,818 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $973,000. Institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CBRE opened at $62.11 on Wednesday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.17 and a 1 year high of $67.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.46.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.31. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CBRE. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

In related news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $40,851.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,250 shares in the company, valued at $9,313,997.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 2,589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $157,980.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,450,855.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

