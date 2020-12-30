Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $572,000 in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,930 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.06% of City as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in City by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of City by 32.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of City by 14.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of City by 1.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of City by 2.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

CHCO stock opened at $68.49 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.51. City Holding has a 12 month low of $53.06 and a 12 month high of $82.79. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.68.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.36. City had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The firm had revenue of $54.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.05 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that City Holding will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This is an increase from City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. City’s dividend payout ratio is 41.76%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CHCO shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of City from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on shares of City in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. City presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.38.

In other City news, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 7,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.89, for a total value of $509,498.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,332,075.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig G. Stilwell sold 2,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.88, for a total transaction of $176,623.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,637 shares in the company, valued at $925,679.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

