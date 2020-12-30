Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 25,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Fresh Del Monte Produce at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDP. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 15.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 1,112.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 14,813 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 215,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,317,000 after buying an additional 22,963 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 45.0% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 3,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $499,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,853,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,006,077.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 35.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE FDP opened at $24.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 50.65 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.25 and a twelve month high of $37.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.81.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $989.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 2.16% and a net margin of 0.53%. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Fresh Del Monte Produce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It offers fresh and value added products, such as pineapples, melons, grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, tomatoes, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis, avocados, fresh-cut and prepared fruits and vegetables, juices and other beverages, prepared meals and snacks, bananas, and other fruits and vegetables.

