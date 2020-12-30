Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Takes Position in Franchise Group, Inc. (NYSE:FRG)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franchise Group, Inc. (NYSE:FRG) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 23,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FRG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Franchise Group by 677.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 938,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,538,000 after purchasing an additional 817,906 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Franchise Group by 22.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,345,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,122,000 after purchasing an additional 244,851 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Franchise Group by 1,632.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 193,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after purchasing an additional 182,436 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Franchise Group by 18.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 878,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,273,000 after purchasing an additional 137,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in Franchise Group during the third quarter valued at about $3,345,000.

Get Franchise Group alerts:

FRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley assumed coverage on Franchise Group in a research report on Friday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Franchise Group in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. CJS Securities assumed coverage on Franchise Group in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Franchise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Franchise Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.83.

Shares of NYSE:FRG opened at $27.34 on Wednesday. Franchise Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $30.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.96.

Franchise Group (NYSE:FRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $550.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.00 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. This is a boost from Franchise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 23rd.

About Franchise Group

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

Further Reading: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franchise Group, Inc. (NYSE:FRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Franchise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franchise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.