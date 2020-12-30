Cuentas (OTCMKTS:CUEN) Shares Up 10.5%

Cuentas Inc. (OTCMKTS:CUEN) shares shot up 10.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.90 and last traded at $3.47. 8,825 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 170% from the average session volume of 3,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.14.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.03.

About Cuentas (OTCMKTS:CUEN)

Cuentas Inc, a financial technology company, provides mobile banking, online banking, prepaid debit, and digital content services to the unbanked, underbanked, and underserved communities in the United States and internationally. It offers prepaid voice, text, and data mobile phone services; and domestic and international long-distance voice, text, and data telephony services.

