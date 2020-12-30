Curtis Banks Group plc (CBP.L) (LON:CBP) Shares Gap Up to $222.00

Curtis Banks Group plc (CBP.L) (LON:CBP) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $222.00, but opened at $230.00. Curtis Banks Group plc (CBP.L) shares last traded at $234.00, with a volume of 4,060 shares.

The company has a market cap of £155.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 212.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 218.19. The company has a quick ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.09.

In other news, insider William Arthur Self sold 34,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 201 ($2.63), for a total transaction of £69,005.31 ($90,155.88).

Curtis Banks Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides pension administration services principally for self-invested personal pension schemes and small self-administered pension schemes in the United Kingdom. It also offers financial, legal, and property valuation services. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

