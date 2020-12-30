CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYAGF) Hits New 52-Week High at $66.59

Shares of CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYAGF) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $66.59 and last traded at $66.59, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $66.59.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.09. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 73.18 and a beta of -0.09.

About CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYAGF)

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the media, Internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates AbemaTV, an Internet TV station; Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting. It also offers Internet advertising agency and ad tech services; and smartphone games.

