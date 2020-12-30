CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYAGF) Hits New 52-Week High at $66.59

Posted by on Dec 30th, 2020

Shares of CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYAGF) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $66.59 and last traded at $66.59, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $66.59.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.09. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 73.18 and a beta of -0.09.

About CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYAGF)

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the media, Internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates AbemaTV, an Internet TV station; Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting. It also offers Internet advertising agency and ad tech services; and smartphone games.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for CyberAgent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberAgent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit