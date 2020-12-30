DAD Price Tops $0.14 (DAD)

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 30th. One DAD token can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000517 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DAD has a market cap of $19.45 million and approximately $624,412.00 worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DAD has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00040739 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00005201 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003589 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $79.12 or 0.00283025 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00015447 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003577 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00026416 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About DAD

DAD (DAD) is a token. It launched on September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 134,601,733 tokens. DAD’s official message board is medium.com/@dad_chain . DAD’s official website is dad.one . DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

DAD Token Trading

DAD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

