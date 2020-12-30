Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) Trading 0.9% Higher

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) shares rose 0.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.14 and last traded at $23.05. Approximately 9,626 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 31,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.84.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a current ratio of 5.00.

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DIFTY)

Daito Trust Construction Co,Ltd. designs and constructs apartments, condominiums, rental office buildings, factories, and warehouses in Japan. It operates through three segments: Construction, Real Estate, and Other. The company also constructs mid- to high-rise rental condominiums in metropolitan area; produces and constructs steel frames and sells exterior products; manages rental buildings and provides customer services; and offers rental building brokerage and tenant recruitment services.

