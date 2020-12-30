Daniel Bradbury Sells 30,000 Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Director Daniel Bradbury sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.69, for a total transaction of $2,090,700.00.

Daniel Bradbury also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

On Tuesday, October 20th, Daniel Bradbury sold 11,750 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $583,975.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CSTL traded up $1.98 on Wednesday, reaching $68.81. 282,929 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,896. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -404.74 and a beta of 0.35. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.01 and a fifty-two week high of $78.39. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.93 and a 200 day moving average of $48.05.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $15.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.31 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. As a group, research analysts expect that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Castle Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Castle Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CSTL shares. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Castle Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Castle Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.83.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.