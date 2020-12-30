Daniel Bradbury Sells 30,000 Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Stock

Posted by on Dec 30th, 2020

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Director Daniel Bradbury sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.69, for a total transaction of $2,090,700.00.

Daniel Bradbury also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, October 20th, Daniel Bradbury sold 11,750 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $583,975.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CSTL traded up $1.98 on Wednesday, reaching $68.81. 282,929 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,896. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -404.74 and a beta of 0.35. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.01 and a fifty-two week high of $78.39. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.93 and a 200 day moving average of $48.05.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $15.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.31 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. As a group, research analysts expect that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Castle Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Castle Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CSTL shares. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Castle Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Castle Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.83.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit