DAOBet (BET) Price Tops $0.0092 on Major Exchanges

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 30th. DAOBet has a market capitalization of $1.54 million and approximately $30,685.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAOBet coin can now be purchased for $0.0092 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DAOBet has traded up 3.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,975.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $354.47 or 0.01223317 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00052201 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 689.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001413 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.66 or 0.00240420 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001454 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003817 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000036 BTC.

DAOBet Coin Profile

BET is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. DAOBet’s official website is daobet.org . The official message board for DAOBet is dao.casino/blog . DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin

DAOBet Coin Trading

DAOBet can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOBet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAOBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

