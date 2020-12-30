DATA Trading Down 8.6% Over Last 7 Days (DTA)

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. One DATA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DATA has a market cap of $4.15 million and $142,064.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DATA has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00039101 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00005564 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003487 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.64 or 0.00280281 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003477 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00015016 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00025456 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.95 or 0.02001771 BTC.

DATA Token Profile

DATA (DTA) is a token. It launched on January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,499,993,344 tokens. DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here . DATA’s official website is data.eco . The official message board for DATA is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data

Buying and Selling DATA

