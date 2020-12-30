DB Gold Double Long ETN (NYSEARCA:DGP) Trading Up 0.3%

Posted by on Dec 30th, 2020

DB Gold Double Long ETN (NYSEARCA:DGP)’s share price was up 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $44.00 and last traded at $43.68. Approximately 22,636 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 38,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.53.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.74 and a 200 day moving average of $45.32.

See Also: Diversification For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for DB Gold Double Long ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DB Gold Double Long ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit