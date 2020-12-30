Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Trading Up 25.5% Over Last 7 Days (DVP)

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (CURRENCY:DVP) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 30th. Over the last week, Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has traded up 25.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Decentralized Vulnerability Platform token can currently be bought for $0.0637 or 0.00000228 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has a market capitalization of $19.28 million and approximately $593,881.00 worth of Decentralized Vulnerability Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00040927 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00005287 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003586 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $79.98 or 0.00285936 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015377 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003576 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00026479 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Token Profile

DVP is a token. It launched on August 2nd, 2018. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 302,480,926 tokens. The official website for Decentralized Vulnerability Platform is dvpnet.io . Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s official Twitter account is @dvpnetio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Token Trading

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Vulnerability Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentralized Vulnerability Platform should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decentralized Vulnerability Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

