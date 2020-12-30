Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Receives $74.55 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.55.

A number of research analysts have commented on DCPH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BidaskClub cut Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCPH traded up $2.04 on Wednesday, hitting $57.48. The company had a trading volume of 4,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,730. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $33.10 and a 52-week high of $71.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.91 and a 200 day moving average of $54.55. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -11.48 and a beta of 1.53.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $15.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 million. On average, research analysts predict that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total value of $1,157,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 302.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 1,766.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 41,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. Its lead drug candidate is ripretinib for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

