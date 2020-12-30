DeepOnion Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.08 Million (ONION)

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $2.08 million and approximately $66,578.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for $0.0930 or 0.00000322 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 19.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,393,054 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org . DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community

DeepOnion Coin Trading

DeepOnion can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

