Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C Acquires New Stake in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 348,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C owned 0.48% of Viking Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Viking Therapeutics by 592.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 576,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 492,965 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,339 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 5,740 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 60,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 17,077 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Institutional investors own 55.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VKTX shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 10th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Viking Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.56.

Shares of NASDAQ VKTX traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $5.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,569,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,980. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.30 and a 200-day moving average of $6.58. The company has a market capitalization of $426.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 2.02. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $8.36.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta, which is in Phase 2b clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

