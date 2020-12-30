Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C Boosts Holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI)

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,635,750 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,090,250 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C owned approximately 7.55% of BioDelivery Sciences International worth $28,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 184,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 27,800 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 175.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 368,890 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 234,832 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,931 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 54,210 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 203,601 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 12,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BDSI shares. BidaskClub downgraded BioDelivery Sciences International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. BioDelivery Sciences International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.71.

Shares of BDSI stock traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $4.27. The stock had a trading volume of 837,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,663. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.07 and its 200-day moving average is $4.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29 and a beta of 0.76. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $6.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.16.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. BioDelivery Sciences International had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 25.04%. The company had revenue of $39.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.87 million. Equities analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Bailey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total value of $43,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,716.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James Vollins sold 20,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total value of $90,627.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,627.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,825 shares of company stock valued at $176,710 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

