Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C Decreases Stock Holdings in ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT)

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lowered its stake in ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) by 40.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 300,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C’s holdings in ADC Therapeutics were worth $9,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in ADC Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $1,451,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $245,483,000. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. acquired a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $23,405,000. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new position in ADC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,366,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in ADC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $164,000. 31.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ADCT traded down $0.60 on Wednesday, reaching $31.96. 105,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,066. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 15.55 and a current ratio of 15.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.56. ADC Therapeutics SA has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $56.59.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.48. On average, research analysts anticipate that ADC Therapeutics SA will post -3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADCT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ADC Therapeutics from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on ADC Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ADC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.17.

ADC Therapeutics Profile

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are ADCT-402, an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and ADCT-301, an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma, non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and solid tumors.

