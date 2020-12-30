Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C Has $15.40 Million Holdings in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lessened its position in shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,461,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215,019 shares during the quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C owned approximately 1.84% of Alector worth $15,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Alector in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alector during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Alector in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Alector in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Alector during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. 64.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALEC stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 353,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,254. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.68. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 1.04. Alector, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.12 and a 12 month high of $35.93.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $5.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.63 million. Alector had a negative net margin of 757.78% and a negative return on equity of 53.86%. Research analysts anticipate that Alector, Inc. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ALEC shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alector from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alector from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Alector from $40.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.17.

Alector Company Profile

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia disease; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

