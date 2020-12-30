Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C Sells 1,003,345 Shares of Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT)

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C decreased its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,573,534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,003,345 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C’s holdings in Intersect ENT were worth $25,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 2.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,890 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Intersect ENT by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Intersect ENT by 121.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,705 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intersect ENT alerts:

Intersect ENT stock remained flat at $$22.71 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 94,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,233. The stock has a market capitalization of $743.05 million, a PE ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.91. The company has a quick ratio of 10.29, a current ratio of 11.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Intersect ENT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.97 and a 1-year high of $31.46.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.10. Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 71.96% and a negative return on equity of 55.81%. The company had revenue of $22.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intersect ENT, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XENT. BTIG Research raised shares of Intersect ENT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. BidaskClub lowered Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Intersect ENT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Intersect ENT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Intersect ENT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.14.

Intersect ENT Company Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XENT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT).

Receive News & Ratings for Intersect ENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intersect ENT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.