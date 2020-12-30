Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) versus Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Financial Analysis

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) and Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Delcath Systems has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and Delcath Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA 1 1 6 0 2.63 Delcath Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and Delcath Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA $39.66 billion 0.66 $2.11 billion $0.94 12.47 Delcath Systems $1.58 million 44.04 -$8.88 million ($1,047.00) -0.02

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has higher revenue and earnings than Delcath Systems. Delcath Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and Delcath Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA 4.99% 6.74% 2.63% Delcath Systems -302.74% N/A -30.40%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.5% of Delcath Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of Delcath Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA beats Delcath Systems on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. This segment offers dialyzers, hemodialysis machines, and related disposable products, as well as dialysis-related services. The Fresenius Kabi segment specializes in the therapy and care of chronically and critically ill patients. This segment offers IV drugs, including intravenously administered generic anesthetics, analgesics, anti-infectives, and drugs for the treatment of oncological and other critical diseases; parenteral and enteral nutrition products; infusion solutions and blood volume substitutes for infusion therapy; infusion and nutrition pumps, as well as consumables; and products that are used in the collection and processing of blood components, as well as in transfusion medicine and cell therapy. As of December 31, 2019, this segment operated 86 hospitals, approximately 125 outpatient clinics, and 8 prevention centers. The Fresenius Vamed segment manages projects and provides services for hospitals and other health care facilities. This segment offers project development, planning, and turnkey construction services, as well as maintenance, technical management, and operational management services. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a strategic partnership with Humacyte Inc. The company was formerly known as Fresenius SE and changed its name to Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in January 2011. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg vor der HÃ¶he, Germany.

Delcath Systems Company Profile

Delcath Systems, Inc., an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers. The company's lead product candidate is the melphalan hydrochloride for injection for use with the Delcath hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver. Its Phase III clinical trial products include FOCUS Trial for the patients with hepatic dominant ocular melanoma; and ALIGN Trial for intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma. The company also offers melphalan hydrochloride under the Delcath Hepatic CHEMOSAT Delivery System for Melphalan name in Europe. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

