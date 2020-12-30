Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (DN.TO) (TSE:DN) Shares Down 3.8%

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (DN.TO) (TSE:DN) shares dropped 3.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.51. Approximately 341,842 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 191% from the average daily volume of 117,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.53.

Separately, Fundamental Research upgraded shares of Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (DN.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$1.34 to C$1.24 in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.26, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 3.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.57. The company has a market cap of C$52.04 million and a PE ratio of -12.44.

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (DN.TO) (TSE:DN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$13.13 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

About Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (DN.TO) (TSE:DN)

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc operates as an integrated cannabis company. The company, through its subsidiary, Delta 9 Bio-Tech Inc, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of medical and recreational cannabis and related merchandise and devices. It owns and operates a chain of retail stores under the Delta 9 Cannabis Store brand.

