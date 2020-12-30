DermTech Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:DMTK)

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 2,426 call options on the company. This is an increase of 670% compared to the typical daily volume of 315 call options.

In other DermTech news, COO Claudia Ibarra sold 2,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total value of $28,713.06. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 115,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,366,817.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Burkhard Jansen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $61,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,017 shares of company stock worth $278,325 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in DermTech by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in DermTech by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 119,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 17,503 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in DermTech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in DermTech by 1,587.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,214,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in DermTech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DermTech stock traded up $6.49 on Wednesday, hitting $34.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,784. DermTech has a 52-week low of $8.69 and a 52-week high of $29.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.69. The company has a market capitalization of $676.03 million, a P/E ratio of -20.30 and a beta of 0.60.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. DermTech had a negative net margin of 577.75% and a negative return on equity of 65.00%. The business had revenue of $1.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 million. As a group, analysts expect that DermTech will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DMTK shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of DermTech in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of DermTech in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of DermTech in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Brookline Capital Management began coverage on shares of DermTech in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of DermTech from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive diagnostic tests to diagnosis skin cancer and related conditions in the United States. The company offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

