Diamond Price Hits $1.61 on Exchanges (DMD)

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. In the last seven days, Diamond has traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar. Diamond has a total market capitalization of $5.72 million and approximately $4,707.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Diamond coin can now be purchased for about $1.61 or 0.00005584 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001219 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 312.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000013 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 30.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00084066 BTC.

About Diamond

Diamond (DMD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,558,524 coins. Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Diamond’s official website is bit.diamonds

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Buying and Selling Diamond

Diamond can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

