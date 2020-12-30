Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Stock to Reverse Split on Monday, January 11th (NYSEARCA:SPXS)

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS) shares are going to reverse split on Monday, January 11th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Friday, December 4th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, January 8th.

Shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.98. The stock had a trading volume of 14,527,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,439,738. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares has a 12 month low of $3.91 and a 12 month high of $28.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.31 and its 200 day moving average is $5.83.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPXS. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC increased its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 28.3% in the third quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 15,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the third quarter valued at $713,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the third quarter valued at $332,000. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the third quarter valued at $277,000.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

