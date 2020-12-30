Doctors Coin (DRS) Hits Market Capitalization of $170.21 Million

Doctors Coin (CURRENCY:DRS) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. In the last seven days, Doctors Coin has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar. One Doctors Coin token can now be bought for $0.74 or 0.00002622 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Doctors Coin has a total market capitalization of $170.21 million and approximately $22,444.00 worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00015059 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000095 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Doctors Coin Token Profile

Doctors Coin is a PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 229,741,603 tokens. The official message board for Doctors Coin is t.me/beautypaycoin . Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees . Doctors Coin’s official website is drscoin.net

Buying and Selling Doctors Coin

Doctors Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doctors Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Doctors Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Doctors Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

