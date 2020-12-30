Doctors Coin Price Up 6.9% Over Last 7 Days (DRS)

Doctors Coin (CURRENCY:DRS) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. Doctors Coin has a market cap of $170.21 million and $22,444.00 worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Doctors Coin has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar. One Doctors Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.74 or 0.00002622 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00015059 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000095 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Doctors Coin Profile

Doctors Coin (CRYPTO:DRS) is a PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 229,741,603 tokens. Doctors Coin’s official message board is t.me/beautypaycoin . Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees . The official website for Doctors Coin is drscoin.net

Doctors Coin Token Trading

Doctors Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doctors Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Doctors Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Doctors Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

