Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Stock Position Decreased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) by 46.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,779 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 55,209 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Dorian LPG worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in Dorian LPG during the third quarter valued at about $667,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 74,560 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 14,260 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Dorian LPG by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,015 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 38,149 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Dorian LPG in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Dorian LPG by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 47,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LPG opened at $11.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $593.28 million, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.26. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 52-week low of $6.08 and a 52-week high of $16.68.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $54.71 million for the quarter. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 25.20%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Fearnley Fonds raised shares of Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Dorian LPG from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dorian LPG currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Dorian LPG Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of March 31, 2020, its fleet consisted of twenty-four VLGCs. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

