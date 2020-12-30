DPW Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW)

DPW Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 5,602 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 270% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,514 call options.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DPW in the third quarter worth about $78,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in DPW during the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in DPW during the third quarter valued at approximately $599,000.

Get DPW alerts:

Shares of DPW opened at $4.63 on Wednesday. DPW has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $10.94.

DPW (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The technology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.68 million during the quarter.

DPW Company Profile

DPW Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells power system solutions for the military/aerospace, medical, and industrial-telecommunication industries in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers custom power system solutions; high-grade flexibility series power supply products, such as power rectifiers; and value-added services for original equipment manufacturers.

Read More: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for DPW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DPW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.