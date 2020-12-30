Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $19.84

Posted by on Dec 30th, 2020

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $19.84 and traded as high as $20.28. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst shares last traded at $20.00, with a volume of 133,752 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have commented on D.UN. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$28.75 to C$26.50 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.50 to C$25.25 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.00 to C$25.50 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.00 to C$24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$20.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$19.84. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.10 billion and a PE ratio of 4.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.47, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.17.

About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN)

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

Featured Story: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit