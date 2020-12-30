Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $19.84

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $19.84 and traded as high as $20.28. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst shares last traded at $20.00, with a volume of 133,752 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have commented on D.UN. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$28.75 to C$26.50 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.50 to C$25.25 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.00 to C$25.50 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.00 to C$24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$20.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$19.84. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.10 billion and a PE ratio of 4.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.47, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.17.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

