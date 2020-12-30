Dusk Network (DUSK) Hits Market Cap of $12.80 Million

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. Dusk Network has a market cap of $12.80 million and approximately $385,598.00 worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dusk Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0437 or 0.00000151 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Binance DEX and Ethfinex. In the last week, Dusk Network has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00038872 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00005603 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003476 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $81.72 or 0.00283190 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003467 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00014964 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00025407 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $569.47 or 0.01973523 BTC.

Dusk Network Profile

Dusk Network is a token. It launched on July 12th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 292,823,191 tokens. Dusk Network’s official website is www.dusk.network . Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation . Dusk Network’s official message board is medium.com/dusk-network . The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Dusk Network Token Trading

Dusk Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Ethfinex and Binance DEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dusk Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dusk Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

