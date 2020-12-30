Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Now Covered by BTIG Research

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. FBN Securities started coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Dynatrace from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a hold rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dynatrace presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.58.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

DT stock opened at $41.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 149.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.50. Dynatrace has a 12-month low of $17.10 and a 12-month high of $48.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.26.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $168.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.76 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 12.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Dynatrace will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $2,368,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,126,682 shares in the company, valued at $48,526,193.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 10,780,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total value of $432,817,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,967,124 shares of company stock valued at $440,760,158. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DT. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the second quarter worth about $144,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the second quarter worth about $91,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the second quarter worth about $203,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 125.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 338,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,750,000 after purchasing an additional 188,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Dynatrace in the second quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

Read More: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.