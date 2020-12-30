Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dynex Capital, Inc. and its Subsidiaries and Affiliates, is a mortgage and consumer finance company which uses its loan production operations to create investments for its portfolio. Currently, the Company’s primary production operations include the origination of mortgage loans secured by multi-family properties and the origination of loans secured by manufactured homes. The Company has recently expanded its production activities to include commercial real estate loans and may expand into other financial products in the future. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DX. ValuEngine raised Dynex Capital from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Dynex Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Dynex Capital in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.67.

Shares of DX stock opened at $17.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.94. Dynex Capital has a 12-month low of $7.04 and a 12-month high of $20.34. The firm has a market cap of $405.04 million, a P/E ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.25.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.14. Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 155.15%. On average, equities analysts expect that Dynex Capital will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.91%. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.64%.

In other Dynex Capital news, VP Jeffrey L. Childress sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.84, for a total transaction of $35,680.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,526.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DX. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 450.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 4,267 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.73% of the company’s stock.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

