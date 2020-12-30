EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $133.63.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EGP shares. BidaskClub upgraded EastGroup Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on EastGroup Properties in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on EastGroup Properties from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of NYSE:EGP traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.62. 1,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,682. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.73. EastGroup Properties has a fifty-two week low of $83.40 and a fifty-two week high of $153.26.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.71). EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 33.84%. On average, analysts expect that EastGroup Properties will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is presently 63.45%.

In other news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 3,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.27, for a total transaction of $440,560.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,902,861.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EGP. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in EastGroup Properties by 159.1% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in EastGroup Properties by 94.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 83.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

