Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 42,780 Shares

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 42,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.31 per share, for a total transaction of $569,401.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 54,834 shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.30 per share, for a total transaction of $729,292.20.

On Monday, December 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 10,033 shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.18 per share, for a total transaction of $132,234.94.

On Friday, December 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 31,759 shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $421,124.34.

On Monday, October 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 237,683 shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.73 per share, for a total transaction of $3,025,704.59.

On Thursday, October 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 263,944 shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.78 per share, for a total transaction of $3,373,204.32.

On Monday, October 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 8,528 shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.75 per share, for a total transaction of $108,732.00.

On Thursday, October 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 26,611 shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.61 per share, for a total transaction of $335,564.71.

On Tuesday, October 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 131,563 shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,651,115.65.

Shares of NYSE EFT traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.22. 1,701 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,507. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.23 and its 200 day moving average is $12.27. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.31 and a fifty-two week high of $14.14.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be issued a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 499,865 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,938,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,958 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 2,834 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,377 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 96,242 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 3,556 shares during the last quarter.

About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

